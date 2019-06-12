MP's premature baby leads to law change call

Media player
MP David Linden's premature baby leads to law change call
When David Linden's newborn daughter was fighting for life in a neonatal unit last year, he decided to take time off from his duties as an MP.
He now wants to change the law to extend parental leave for people whose babies spend time in neonatal care.
The Glasgow East MP watched his daughter "turn blue" and have to be resuscitated after she was born prematurely in September.
He said fathers of sick babies should not need to worry about returning to work..
12 Jun 2019
