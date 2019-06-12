The transplant that changed Harry's life

Media player
The heart transplant that changed Harry's life
MSPs have voted to approve an "opt-out" system for organ donation in Scotland.
At present, people must "opt in" by registering to donate their organs for transplants after they die.
Under the new system, it will be assumed people were in favour of donation unless they have stated otherwise.
This is the story of Harry Prentice, who needed a heart transplant when he was a teenager.
12 Jun 2019
