Video

A man disrupts the annual Edinburgh taxi drivers' outing for children with special needs after he was soaked by water from a taxi.

He responded by lying in the middle of the road, in the city's Royal Mile, and was refusing to move.

Organisers of the outing have said they will review procedures for the event.

During the charity event, occupants of the decorated taxis fire water pistols as they drive to the beach.

Footage of the unidentified man disrupting the parade has gone viral.