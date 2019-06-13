Media player
Women's World Cup: Japan on being winners in the face of tragedy
Scotland's women's world cup opponents Japan know how to win, but before their 2011 victory came tragedy of an unimaginable kind.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the match, Japan player Kozue Ando recalled the team's bravery following the devastating earthquake and tsunami.
She said: "The emotions were very complex but by winning, we felt we were able to offer bravery and support to those who were affected.
"Right before the final against the USA, we were shown a video of all the people suffering back home - we felt we had a duty to unite the country."
