'My life is dominated by Lyme Disease'
One tiny tick under the skin can cause chronic illness but GPs can be slow to diagnose and to give treatment for Lyme Disease.
"Disclosure: Under The Skin" meets sufferers who feel let down by the health service and asks what more can be done to combat this debilitating disease.
Watch the programme on BBC One Scotland on Monday 17 June at 20:00 or on the BBC iPlayer.
17 Jun 2019
