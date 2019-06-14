Police confront the killer of missing woman
Police confront the killer of missing woman Margaret Fleming

The killer of missing Margaret Fleming refused to give answers when police questioned him over her fate.

Police interview footage shows the culmination of a year of investigations into Margaret's disappearance.

By this stage, Eddie Cairney would only give "no comment" responses about Margaret and whether she was still alive.

