Video

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has told party members who would put Brexit ahead of preserving the UK union to "take a long, hard look at themselves".

A YouGov survey of Conservative members suggested 63% would back Brexit even if it meant Scotland leaving the UK.

Ms Davidson said the 2016 EU referendum result should be delivered, "but not at the expense of breaking up the UK".

She was speaking to the BBC's Sarah Smith while the Conservative Party is in the process of choosing choosing a replacement for leader and prime minister Theresa May.