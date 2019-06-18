Video

A mother whose adopted son was exposed to alcohol in the womb has spoken of the long-term impact on their lives.

Judith Knox's son has Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

The condition has left him with a range of behavioural problems.

Ms Knox said: "I hope he can tell the time, deal with money and keep himself safe and not end up in a bad situation.".

She has welcomed the launch of a new support service, FASD Hub Scotland, for parents and carers of those living with the condition.

FASD covers a range of adverse physical and emotional conditions that affect people whose mother drank during pregnancy.