'Unfair' penalties for leaving education

Students in Scotland are being charged up to £1,800 if they leave their courses early.
The Nine has discovered 12 institutions are applying fees to people who drop out in the first few months of their courses.
Student representatives say the penalties are unfair and have called for the practice to be scrapped.
Charlie, a former student at City of Glasgow College, had to leave her course because of mental health problems.
19 Jun 2019
