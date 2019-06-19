Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robots in effort to develop male contraceptive pill
Researchers are using robots to help develop a male contraceptive pill.
A team at the University of Dundee is testing thousands of drug combinations to find a way to stop sperm working.
Men could begin testing the pill once a suitable compound is identified.
19 Jun 2019
