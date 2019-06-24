Man sits on top of flooded car

Media player
Edinburgh flooding: Man sits on top of car
Edinburgh has been been hit with flash flooding and thunder with one motorist stranded on a car roof.
Heavy rain prompted disruption in the west of the city across Bankhead, Clermiston and Corstorphine.
Tram services were temporarily shut down in some areas as flood water-covered tracks.
The MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine, posted footage of water lapping up the front of her constituency office on St John's Road.
24 Jun 2019
