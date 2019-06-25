Police visit cannabis oil smuggling mum

Video

A Scottish mum who admitted smuggling cannabis oil into the country to give to her six-year-old son has been visited by police.

Lisa Quarrell, a former police officer, brought the medicine into the country illegally to treat her son Cole who has a rare form of epilepsy.

She fears she is now facing child protection proceedings as a result.

"It's terrifying", she said. "But there was no choice as far as I was concerned."