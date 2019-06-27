'I felt like I was stripped of being a mum'
A mother has told how she became caught up in suspicions over her sick new born baby.

Natalie White says she wasn't allowed to be left alone with her son as days of tests took place in the hospital.

She says it has been the worst experience her family have ever had to go through.

