Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I felt like I was stripped of being a mum'
A mother has told how she became caught up in suspicions over her sick new born baby.
Natalie White says she wasn't allowed to be left alone with her son as days of tests took place in the hospital.
She says it has been the worst experience her family have ever had to go through.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window