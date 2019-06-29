Queen says Holyrood 'must be a place to listen'

Video

Her Majesty the Queen addressed the Scottish Parliament as part of 20th anniversary celebrations.

She told a gathering of MSPs, officials and invited members of the public: "It is perhaps worth reflecting that at the heart of the word 'parliament' lies its original meaning: a place to talk. I have no doubt that for most of these last 20 years this striking chamber has provided exactly that, a place to talk.

"But of course it must also be a place to listen - a place to hear views that inevitably may differ quite considerably, one from another - and a place to honour those views."