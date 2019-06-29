Queen says Holyrood 'must be a place to listen'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holyrood's 20th anniversary: Queen says parliament must be a place to listen
Her Majesty the Queen addressed the Scottish Parliament as part of 20th anniversary celebrations.
She told a gathering of MSPs, officials and invited members of the public: "It is perhaps worth reflecting that at the heart of the word 'parliament' lies its original meaning: a place to talk. I have no doubt that for most of these last 20 years this striking chamber has provided exactly that, a place to talk.
"But of course it must also be a place to listen - a place to hear views that inevitably may differ quite considerably, one from another - and a place to honour those views."
-
29 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48811314/holyrood-s-20th-anniversary-queen-says-parliament-must-be-a-place-to-listenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window