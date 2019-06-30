Platform upgrade will 'benefit commuters'

Video

Network Rail believes that lengthening the platforms at Queen Street station in Glasgow will lead to a greener approach to rail travel and be of "benefit to the commuter overall".

Kevin McClelland, who is overseeing the project for the body which looks after stations and rail lines, highlighted the aims of the work.

He said: "It is going to allow longer greener trains to use the station, it's going to allow eight car trains on some of the platforms which is going to allow more passengers to use the network and it will allow more frequent trains as well."