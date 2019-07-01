The beginnings of the Scottish Parliament
Video

On 1 July, 1999 the modern Scottish Parliament was officially opened by the Queen in its temporary home - the General Assembly Hall on The Mound in Edinburgh.

Legislative powers were transferred to the Scottish Parliament from Westminster.

The new Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood opened on 9 October, 2004.

  • 01 Jul 2019