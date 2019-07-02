Chess piece sells for £735,000
Video

Lewis Chessman bought for £5 sells for £735,000

A medieval chess piece thought lost has been sold at auction for £735,000.

The Lewis Chessman had been kept in the home of an Edinburgh family, whose antique dealer grandfather bought the piece for £5 in 1964.

His descendants discovered its true value when they had the ivory figure valued.

An anonymous bidder acquired the Chessman at auction in London.

