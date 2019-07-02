Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lewis Chessman bought for £5 sells for £735,000
A medieval chess piece thought lost has been sold at auction for £735,000.
The Lewis Chessman had been kept in the home of an Edinburgh family, whose antique dealer grandfather bought the piece for £5 in 1964.
His descendants discovered its true value when they had the ivory figure valued.
An anonymous bidder acquired the Chessman at auction in London.
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window