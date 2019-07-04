Media player
Fire breaks out at electricity sub-station in Edinburgh
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze which broke out at an electricity sub-station in Edinburgh.
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from offices and properties in the Holyrood area.
04 Jul 2019
