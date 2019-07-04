Media player
'We all wanted a day without fighting'
A 10-year-old girl has been describing how she had to witness constant arguments between her mum and dad.
Emily, which is not her real name, says she used to plug her headphones in to her tablet and play music to try to drown out the noise.
Emily has been attending the CEDAR programme, in South Lanarkshire, with her mum to help them get over the trauma of what had happened.
04 Jul 2019
