Ten Arctic fox cubs born at Highland Wildlife Park

Ten Arctic fox cubs have been born at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore.

The cubs will stay with their parents May and Bard, who arrived at the park in November 2018, for about five to six months.

Arctic fox cubs are born with grey or brown fur for better camouflaging during the summer months. Adult Arctic foxes change their colouring with the seasons and are better known for their thick white fur which helps them to cope with temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius.