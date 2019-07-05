Judy talks about the other Murray brother
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

You’ve heard of Andy and Jamie... now it’s time to meet Duncan Murray

Judy talks about the other Murray brother.

Her sons Jamie and Andy are tennis champions but poor Duncan has no hand-eye co-ordination.

This is a video from BBC Scotland's Short Stuff series.

https://twitter.com/BBCScotland/status/1144289537889374208

  • 05 Jul 2019