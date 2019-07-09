'It's the last accepted form of discrimination'
Traveller bias: 'It's the last accepted form of racism'

Davie Donaldson says discrimination against travellers is the "last accepted form of racism".

The traveller reported a sign at a holiday park in Ayrshire barring the travelling community from its grounds.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission in Scotland has been urging all parks to be aware of travellers' rights and to treat people fairly.

