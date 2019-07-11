Little girl treated with brain electrodes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Little girl treated with brain electrodes

A young girl has undergone surgery to have electrodes implanted deep into her brain.

Viktoria Kaftanikaite, from Glasgow, has a rare genetic condition which left her screaming in pain and with breathing difficulties.

She is the world's youngest patient to undergo deep brain stimulation surgery.

  • 11 Jul 2019