'Could I have saved my family from drugs?'

Jacquie is a former heroin user who has lost her entire family - mother, father, two sisters and brother - to drugs.

She spoke to BBC Scotland's The Nine programme ahead of new figures on drug deaths in Scotland.

Jacquie, whom the BBC has not fully identified, has asked herself how she could have stopped the deaths of her loved ones.

She said: "We are still a family, we are not animals, monsters, or whatever people would call a family of heroin users.

"Maybe parents need to spend more time educating their children on drugs and the effects of the drugs."