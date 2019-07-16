Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Open mic night help those affected by drugs
Scotland had the highest number of drug-related deaths in the EU in 2018.
But communities are fighting back.
Open mic nights and gym sessions are run to support families and recovering drug users in Dundee.
Sharon Brand, who helps run these recovery projects, says they help people deal with the trauma in their lives.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window