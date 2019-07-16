Open mic night for families and those in recovery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Open mic night help those affected by drugs

Scotland had the highest number of drug-related deaths in the EU in 2018.

But communities are fighting back.

Open mic nights and gym sessions are run to support families and recovering drug users in Dundee.

Sharon Brand, who helps run these recovery projects, says they help people deal with the trauma in their lives.

  • 16 Jul 2019