Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drunken rampage caused shopkeeper's heart attack
CCTV footage shows a man's drunken rampage moments before the owner of the shop died of a heart attack.
Alan Rooney admitted killing David De Montfalcon, 64, after shouting at him and causing damage in his shop.
The 64-year-old shopkeeper had a history of heart problems but the court heard stress caused by the incident led to his death.
Rooney, 35, admitted culpable homicide and will be sentenced at a later date.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window