Could Aberdeen be the home of whisky?
City records suggest whisky was being distilled in Aberdeen in the 1500s.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have found a 1505 record for a still for making aqua vite - or whisky.

The Scotch Whisky Association described the Aberdeen find as an "exciting discovery".

  • 19 Jul 2019