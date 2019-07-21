Inventing sign language for scientists
Deaf student Liam Mcmulkin was frustrated by the lack of sign language for scientific terms - so he invented his own.

More than 100 signs he came up with while studying at the University of Dundee have now been accepted by British Sign Language.

He explained to BBC Scotland's The Nine how he hoped it would make it easier for deaf people to study science.

