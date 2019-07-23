Sturgeon:Johnson has "no sense of principle"
Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson has "no sense of principle"

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Boris Johnson has "no sense of principle".

Ms Sturgeon was reacting to Mr Johnson's election as the new Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

She said the former mayor of London "looks to me like he is somebody that has no real sense of principle, or conviction, or real view of what is right for the future of the country".

  • 23 Jul 2019