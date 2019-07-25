'I wasn't surprised to be leaving government'

Video

David Mundell has been sacked as Scottish secretary by Boris Johnson as the new prime minister reshapes his cabinet team.

Mr Mundell had served in the post since May 2015, but had opposed Mr Johnson's bid to become prime minister.

The MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale tweeted that he was "disappointed but not surprised" to be leaving the Scotland Office.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said his record as Scottish secretary had been "exemplary".