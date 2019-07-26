The teenage wingsuit flyer going for gold
An 18-year-old wingsuit flyer is making a name for himself after only a couple of years in the sport.

Liam Byrne, from Stonehaven, has already struck gold at the UK Wingsuit National Championships.

Liam has performed about 550 wingsuit and skydive jumps from heights up to 15,000ft (4,500m).

