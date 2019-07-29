Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'I'll go extra thousand miles for new Brexit deal'
Boris Johnson has pledged to "hold out the hand" and "go the extra thousand miles" to strike a new Brexit deal.
During a visit to Scotland, the prime minister said the existing withdrawal agreement negotiated with European leader was "dead" and has "got to go".
However, he said he wanted the UK to be "very outward going" and said there was "every chance we can get a deal".
Preparations for a no-deal Brexit are being ramped up with Mr Johnson saying the UK must leave the EU by 31 October.
-
29 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-49155913/boris-johnson-i-ll-go-extra-thousand-miles-for-new-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window