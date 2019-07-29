Video

Boris Johnson has pledged to "hold out the hand" and "go the extra thousand miles" to strike a new Brexit deal.

During a visit to Scotland, the prime minister said the existing withdrawal agreement negotiated with European leader was "dead" and has "got to go".

However, he said he wanted the UK to be "very outward going" and said there was "every chance we can get a deal".

Preparations for a no-deal Brexit are being ramped up with Mr Johnson saying the UK must leave the EU by 31 October.