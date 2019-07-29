Emotions high as PM visits Edinburgh

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emotions high as Boris Johnson visits Edinburgh
Emotions were high in the crowd as Boris Johnson met Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh.
The prime minister met Scotland's first minister at Bute House, her official residence.
The meeting took place during Mr Johnson's first visit to Scotland since he became prime minister.
29 Jul 2019
