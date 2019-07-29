Media player
PM shares Ruth Davidson's wish for Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has said he is "a number one fan" of Ruth Davidson.
The prime minister's comments come after Ms Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said she cannot stomach a no-deal Brexit - something Mr Johnson is committed to if the UK has no agreement with the EU by the 31 October deadline.
Mr Johnson said that while he agreed with Ms Davidson and wanted a Brexit deal, he would prepare the country for a no-deal scenario.
29 Jul 2019
