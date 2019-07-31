Meet Webb - the canine carer

Video

They say a dog is man's best friend, but for some people living with dementia in Scotland they can also act as carers.

The Dementia Dog Project's canine carers help patients remember to take medication and assist with daily living.

Originally the brainchild of students from Glasgow School of Art, the project now provides 12 dogs across Scotland but it could close in weeks unless it secures new funding.

BBC Scotland's The Nine spoke to one couple, Malcolm and Imke, to find out how it’s helped them.