Flash flooding has brought disruption to parts of Scotland including East Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and Stirlingshire.

A section of the A77 was closed near Kilmarnock after heavy rain. Images on social media also showed disruption in Johnstone and Dundonald.

Properties in Blanefield in Stirlingshire were flooded by a nearby burn.

  • 01 Aug 2019