Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Criminally insane: Victorian Perth's 'lunatic' prison
A new exhibition at The National Records of Scotland in Edinburgh reveals the hidden history of prisoner-patients of the Victorian era.
On display are photographs and documents which tell the story of those sent to the Criminal Lunatic Department in Perth Prison, a specialised unit for the criminally insane.
The exhibition runs until 30 August.
Archive images: The National Records of Scotland
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window