Criminally insane: Victorian Perth's 'lunatic' prison

Criminally insane: Perth's Victorian 'lunatic' prison
A new exhibition at The National Records of Scotland in Edinburgh reveals the hidden history of prisoner-patients of the Victorian era.

On display are photographs and documents which tell the story of those sent to the Criminal Lunatic Department in Perth Prison, a specialised unit for the criminally insane.

The exhibition runs until 30 August.

Archive images: The National Records of Scotland

  • 01 Aug 2019