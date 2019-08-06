Video

The head of Scotland's Scottish Qualifications Authority says maintaining standards over time is central to her organisation's role.

Fiona Robertson, who was speaking on exam results day in Scotland, told the BBC: "It's important to ensure that our qualification system has credibility and that standards are maintained and what that really means is that an A this year would have been an A last year, or a B this year would have been a B last year and so that's important in ensuring that standard is maintained over time.

"So they'll be some variation over time but that's the central message that the exams have performed, and performed well, and candidates have performed well."