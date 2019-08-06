Media player
Video
‘No matter your results, there’s always a path.’
More than 133,000 Scottish candidates have found out their exam results. But what happens next?
And what options do you have if your results are not what you hoped for?
BBC Scotland spoke to Sophie, Charlie and Jonny, who left high school in the last few years and are proof that with a bit of hard work, there are different paths to a great career.
