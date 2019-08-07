Dramatic footage shows Carrbridge flooding

Media player
Dramatic footage shows flooding in Carrbridge
Torrential rain has caused flooding and landslides in the Highlands, disrupting roads and rail travel in some areas.
Footage posted on social media showed water rushing through Carrbridge's 18th Century packhorse bridge.
The flooding at Carrbridge also closed the railway line between Perth and Inverness.
