Molly celebrates exam results after cancer treatment

Video

Molly achieved three As in her Highers - despite studying for her exams while in hospital undergoing cancer treatment.

She was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing's Sarcoma when she was 15 and was treated at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Now she is determined to become a doctor - an ambition she has had since she was a child.

"I'm going to keep going and I'm going to get to medical school, I know I will," she said.

"Now I have the emotional tie because I have experienced it first hand, I know what it takes to be a good doctor."