Determined cyclist makes it through flood water in Edinburgh
Flooding has caused problems for commuters across the central belt of Scotland.
Access roads were also flooded around Edinburgh Airport.
The deluge resulted in five trains being stuck for several hours at the Winchburgh tunnel in West Lothian.
Scotrail has said engineers are still trying to remove more than two feet of water from the line between Linlithgow and Edinburgh.
08 Aug 2019
