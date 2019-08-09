'I’ve got no trust or faith in them whatsoever'

Media player
St Ambrose High parent: 'I’ve got no faith in the council'
An independent review into fears of contamination at a school campus in North Lanarkshire has said that the schools are safe.
The report said there was no link between Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in Coatbridge and ill health.
Parent Lisa McCormick told BBC Scotland that despite the findings, she was still not satisfied and would not be sending her children to St Ambrose School when it reopens next week.
09 Aug 2019
