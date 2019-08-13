Orkney charges ahead with electric vehicles

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Orkney charges ahead with electric vehicle take-up
Orkney has one of the highest take-up rates of electric vehicles (EVs) in Scotland.
With more than 200 EVs, they account for more than 2% of the total cars and vans on the road.
Their green credentials fits well with the region which is involved in renewable energy production.
Transport is one of the issues covered in a series by BBC Scotland News which examines the impact of climate change.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window