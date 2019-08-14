Media player
Teacher's tips for lessons in sustainability
How to teach children about recycling and sustainability?
Primary school teacher Blair Minchin is sharing his tips on how to take learning beyond the classroom to the home.
The Edinburgh-based teacher has been sharing his videos on social media and says the focus on the environment is too important to be limited to school time alone.
BBC Scotland News is examining the impact of climate change in a season of coverage across radio, TV, online and social media.
14 Aug 2019
