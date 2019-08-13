Speedboat ride on flooded rugby pitch

Video

A speedboat has been spotted roaring across a flooded rugby pitch following torrential rain in East Ayrshire.

The vessel's driver made the most of inclement weather near Kilmarnock Rugby Club on Queen's Drive on Monday.

The grounds are within the River Irvine's flood plain, which risked bursting its banks.

However, East Ayrshire Council said it managed to control water levels after 7,000 sand bags were deployed.