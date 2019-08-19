Media player
Inveraray crowned piping world champions in Glasgow
Inveraray and District Pipe Band were crowned World Pipe Band Champions 2019 in front of thousands of spectators at Glasgow Green.
The win is Inveraray's second victory at the event in three years.
The championships attracted more than 30,000 people over two days.
19 Aug 2019
