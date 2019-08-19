Media player
Hotel rooms 'must be fully accessible'
Tourism is a vital part of the Scottish economy, but one campaigner thinks more should be done to make the industry more accessible to disabled people.
Euan MacDonald has motor neurone disease and says the hospitality industry is not doing enough to help people like him.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine, he says he wants hotels to start providing essential equipment in their accessible rooms.
19 Aug 2019
