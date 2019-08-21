Dukes, aristocrats and tycoons: Who owns Scotland?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dukes, aristocrats and billionaires: Who owns Scotland?

Scotland is said to have some of the most concentrated land ownership in the developed world. It’s estimated that fewer than 500 people own half the country’s privately-owned rural land.

But how does land ownership affect our lives and is it important who the land belongs to?

More: The changing face of Scotland's landowners

Video by: Morgan Spence

Narration: Jennie Cook

Camera: Nathan Kidd

This feature was inspired by questions sent in by readers of the BBC website.

  • 21 Aug 2019