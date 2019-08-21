Brexit will force Scot from German mayor's post

Video

In a quiet corner of northern Germany there is a small community where a Scotsman is in charge.

Iain Macnab proudly flies the Scottish flag outside his home in Brunsmark, where he is the burgermeister - or mayor.

He has been elected to the post three times but Brexit means he will not be able to stay in office for much longer.

"The minute Brexit occurs, that's me," Mr Macnab said. "That's the end of my tenure because I am no longer an EU citizen."