Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit will force Scot from German mayor's post
In a quiet corner of northern Germany there is a small community where a Scotsman is in charge.
Iain Macnab proudly flies the Scottish flag outside his home in Brunsmark, where he is the burgermeister - or mayor.
He has been elected to the post three times but Brexit means he will not be able to stay in office for much longer.
"The minute Brexit occurs, that's me," Mr Macnab said. "That's the end of my tenure because I am no longer an EU citizen."
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window